Rumble Ponies 16, RubberDucks 3

Anthony Kay lived up to his name and Binghamton rolled to a 16-3 win over the RubberDucks on Monday.

The Rumble Ponies left-hander showed why he was the 31st pick in the 2016 Draft by the New York Mets in striking out 10 in six innings. Kay (1-1) fanned seven of the first nine, only allowed a single to Wilson Garcia and walked three.

Binghamton (8-4) snapped a four-game winning streak by the Ducks (7-10) in a game that went quickly off the rails.

Left-hander Sam Hentges (0-3, 8.62) took the loss, giving up six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts in three innings.

The Ducks will try to get back to their winning ways at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday when left-hander Sean Brady (0-1, 2.57) faces Rumble Ponies right-hander Chris Mazza (0-0, 3.00) at Canal Park.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

