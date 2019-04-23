The Cavaliers have received permission to interview Portland Trail Blazers assistants David Vanterpool and Nate Tibbetts, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Neither will be available until the Trail Blazers are eliminated from the playoffs. Leading their first-round series 3-1, the Blazers were set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night.

Tibbetts, 41, was a Cavs assistant from 2011-13 under coach Byron Scott. In his sixth season in Portland, Tibbetts has been a coach in the then-D League for the Tulsa 66ers and the Sioux Falls Skyforce and also headed the U.S. bronze medal-winning team in the 2011 Pan American Games. Tibbetts played at the University of South Dakota, where he ranks second in career assists and steals.

Vanterpool, 46, has been with the Trail Blazers for seven seasons after serving as the Thunder’s director of pro personnel for two years. A member of the St. Bonaventure athletic hall of fame, Vanterpool played in the Euroleague and with the Brooklyn Nets for 22 games in 2000-01. He is a five-time coach in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program.

