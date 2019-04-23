BASEBALL

Norton 3, Woodridge 1

The visiting Panthers finished off Woodridge in the seventh inning on Tuesday for the second time in two days to remain unbeaten.

After Parker Hray played hero in Monday's walk-off win, Steven Cruz and John Cline each delivered run-scoring singles in the seventh inning to lift Norton (13-0, 9-0).

Cline also came on in relief in the bottom of the seventh to lock down his first victory.

SOFTBALL

Field 1, Cloverleaf 0

Sarah Snyder singled home the lone run of the game in the fifth inning to keep the host Falcons undefeated in Portage Trail Conference play.

Alexsa Hurd (12-1) limited the Colts (15-6, 6-5) to just two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Kiley Weis went 3-for-3 for Field (17-2, 9-0).

Copley 7, Barberton 5

The Indians used a four-run fifth inning to complete a comeback from a 5-3 deficit and even their Suburban League record with a home win.

Freshman Cassie Bauer got the win in the circle and helped herself at the plate with a single, a double and a home run for Copley (5-9, 3-3).

Bauer came on in relief in the fourth inning and shut down Barberton (5-13, 1-7) the rest of the way.