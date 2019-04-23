BROADVIEW HEIGHTS — Their sting has been quite potent in recent days.

As a result, the Brecksville Bees are back in the Suburban League National Conference race.

A day after upsetting previously unbeaten Hudson 2-1 Monday on the road, Brecksville rolled to an 18-1 victory over visiting Cuyahoga Falls in 4½ innings Tuesday.

Hopes of a conference title have long been dashed for the Black Tigers (3-9, 1-8), who had some unfortunate situations go against them early in the game.

But Brecksville (13-3, 7-2) has put itself in a strong position to win the conference, and the win over the Explorers — when the Bees rallied from a 1-0 deficit to stun ace Madison Roukey late in the game — was particularly pivotal.

“It was a great game to watch,” Bees coach Rex Mack said. “Their pitcher, I’m really impressed with her. Their team had a lot of energy. They are very well-coached.”

Brecksville had an easier time with the struggling Black Tigers.

With the wind blowing out in left field, Brecksville smashed five home runs. Two of those blasts came from junior Macayla Mancuso, who hit a grand slam in the fourth and also pitched the last two innings.

Senior catcher Madison Jakosh, junior shortstop Emily Mau and freshman third baseman Grace O’Malley also hit homers for the Bees, who finished with 20 hits.

“Our focus [Tuesday] was quality at-bats," Mack said. "We worked really hard at making better choices at the plate and swinging at the pitches we want to swing at. That makes a difference. Our choices are better and they’ve worked hard.”

The game became a rout in the second inning as Falls got some tough breaks.

Senior starter Cyn Stanfield thought she got strike three on a check swing by Madison Jakosh, but the pitch was called a ball and Jakosh smacked the next pitch over the fence.

The Falls defense also thought it had thrown out a runner at first, but the Brecksville player was ruled safe on a close play. And if that wasn’t enough, the Black Tigers had a pop fly drop to the dirt in the infield, thanks to a tricky wind.

As a result of all of the bad luck, the Bees scored eight runs to take a 9-0 lead.

"We should have been out of that inning and it should have been 1-0,” longtime Falls coach Kim Applegarth said. “In fairness, they hit the ball. They took advantage of certain situations and they capitalized on them. They’re unfortunate situations.”

The Black Tigers, who were limited to just five hits, scored their only run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Brooke Waffen. Falls also got a nice running catch by center fielder Tommie Thompson late in the game.

“We have some young kids in there who are still trying to learn the game and positions,” Applegarth said. “We’re taking our lumps and learning along the way.”

The Black Tigers had no answer for senior starting pitcher Kelsey Jakosh, who finished with seven strikeouts in just three innings of work while throwing pitches to her twin sister and battery mate, Madison.

“Madison has been on fire,” Mack said. “It has been a breakout year for her. It’s really cool watching those two. They hold each other accountable. They’re very different. Our pitcher is a little bit louder and is more of a risk taker. Madison is the more calming influence.”