The Cincinnati Reds put All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp on the 10-day injured list because of a broken left rib, a move retroactive to Monday.

Kemp was hurt when he crashed into an outfield wall Sunday.

"I fought the wall and the wall won — as it usually does," Kemp said Tuesday. "The wall is undefeated."

Kemp is batting .200 with one home run and five RBI in 20 games.

Cincinnati recalled outfielder Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville.

Yankees cut pitcher

The New York Yankees have released left-hander Gio Gonzalez from his minor-league contract.

Gonzalez, 33, agreed to the deal in mid-March. If added to the 40-man roster, he would have received a $3 million salary while in the major leagues and the chance to earn $9 million in performance bonuses: $300,000 for each start through 30.

Gonzalez was 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts and 15 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees recalled Jonathan Loaisiga from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Suspension begins

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller dropped his appeal and started a five-game suspension assessed by Major League Baseball after he hit Chicago White Sox batter Tim Anderson in the buttocks with a pitch last week.

Anderson flipped his bat after hitting a two-run homer off Keller in the fourth inning last Wednesday. Two innings later, Keller hit Anderson.

Keller pitched 6 1/3 innings in Monday's 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay and barring postponements would be eligible to return next Monday at home against the Rays.

Anderson and Renteria were suspended one game each.

Prospect injured

Toronto Blue Jays prospect Bo Bichette broke a bone in his left hand while playing for Triple-A Buffalo.

The 21-year-old was hurt in the third inning Monday when hit by a pitch from Syracuse Mets left-hander Hector Santiago.

X-rays showed a fracture of the second metacarpal, the Blue Jays said Tuesday. Bichette will visit a hand specialist to determine further treatment.

A shortstop, Bichette hit .417 with four homers and five RBI in 18 spring training games. He was batting .250 with one homer and eight RBI in 14 games with Buffalo.

Around the bases

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed reliever Nick Burdi on the 10-day injured list with pain in his right biceps and elbow, and Left-hander recalled Steven Brault from Indianapolis. ... Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals in his return from a fractured right fourth toe. ... The Philadelphia Phillies sent left-hander Austin Davis to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and promoted right-hander Edubray Ramos.