SOFTBALL

Zips sweep doubleheader



The University of Akron combined for 17 runs on 20 hits in a doubleheader sweep of nonconference foe Robert Morris in its final home games at Lee Jackson Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Zips (12-27-2) took game one 5-3 before rolling 12-3 in the second game.

Macky Mitchiner, Maddy Clowdus and Kimberly Rodriguez had three hits apiece. Mitchiner and Clowdus both scored two runs and Rodriguez scored three, one coming on a solo home run. The players also combined for eight RBI, seven of them in game two.

Pitchers Adrian Smith and Mikayla Newland each earned complete-game wins for Akron.

Smith (8-11) pitched her ninth complete game of the year, and Newland struck out six batters in five innings for her first win and first complete game.