Rumble Ponies 11, RubberDucks 6



Sometimes it’s just one of those days.

For the second game in a row, Binghamton ran roughshod over the RubberDucks. This time it was an 11-6 Rumble Ponies win at Canal Park.

Sean Brady (0-2, 9.00) gave up four runs before recording an out. The left-hander only went three innings and gave up nine runs, eight earned, on nine hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

The Ponies have outscored the Ducks 27-9 and collected 33 hits in two games.

Li-Jen Chu hit his second home run of the homestand, a two-run shot to right in the fourth inning.

The three-game series with Binghamton ends Wednesday with a 6:35 p.m. game. The Ducks haven’t decided on a starter, and the Rumble Ponies will trot out right-hander Chris Mazza (0-0, 3.00).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

