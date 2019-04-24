Here are 14 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins Wednesday afternoon.

1. Well, when you're right, you're right. Just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, manager Terry Francona was being asked about Jose Ramirez's slow April. Ramirez entered Wednesday's game hitting just .157 with one home run and five RBI. Francona spoke to Ramirez's search for consistency and the team's need to be patient. But, they didn't need to wait too long.

2. Francona said of Ramirez: "I'm telling you, he's going to be fine." Two hours later, Ramirez turned on the first pitch he saw and drilled it for a solo home run. Two innings later, he drove in another run with a single. And in the eighth, he added a two-run double. Three hits. A home run. Four RBI. And he also stole his sixth base of the season. It was only one game, but Francona's timing couldn't have been better.

3. "He’s a great hitter. Guys go through tough times," Francona said after the game. "He won’t quit on himself. He won’t hang his head. He’ll keep plugging away. I’m telling you, you’re going to look up and he’s going to be among the league leaders. It’ll be fun to watch."

4. The Indians have badly needed Ramirez to produce, but the production hasn't been there. It has been a slow April, and it's come after his rough ending to last season, when he hit .174 with a .637 OPS after Sept. 1. For the most part, Ramirez hasn't looked like the MVP finalist version of himself since July of last year. He's a vital key to their hopes in 2019, perhaps more-so than any recent year with so many changes to the lineup. They know they have to be patient with him, though they also don't have a choice.

5. "[I was] just telling you, I know he’s going to be fine," Francona told reporters after the game. "He’s a great hitter. Guys go through tough times. He won’t quit on himself. He won’t hang his head. He’ll keep plugging away. I’m telling you, you’re going to look up and he’s going to be among the league leaders. It’ll be fun to watch."

6. "I always stay confident," Ramirez said through a team translator. "I understand baseball is ups and downs and I can only worry about what I can control, which is to play hard, and that's what I do: go out and play hard every time."

7. Like a polished lawyer reaching the crescendo of his closing argument, Jefry Rodriguez is making his case that he should own the open spot in the rotation until Mike Clevinger returns. The Indians have yet to determine who will take the mound the next time a fifth starter will be needed, which barring any schedule interruptions should be on May 7. Rodriguez was optioned down to Triple-A Columbus after the game because of that, but he did well with his trip up I-71.

8. Rodriguez on Wednesday allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts in seven innings as he pounded the strike zone. Armed with a fastball with plenty of movement and a curveball and a changeup to keep hitters off balance, he needed only 91 pitches (57 strikes) to reach the eighth inning. He now has a 2.13 ERA in his two starts, and he's given the Indians no reason to look elsewhere yet.

9. "It’s easy to see the glass being kind of half full with him," Francona said. "He’s got velocity. Not necessarily swing-and-miss velocity, but he gets a lot of ground balls with the movement. But the two times he’s pitched here, he’s really pounded the zone really well. In Kansas City, I think I remember saying on some nights we’d be talking about how he pitched so well, but we didn’t score. So, he’s really encouraging. His development is fun to watch."

10. At some point, the Indians will have additional competition for Rodriguez in regard to Clevinger's spot. Adam Plutko is still a few weeks away from returning with a forearm strain. He would have likely been the candidate to replace Clevinger until he returns had he been healthy. Danny Salazar, who still has a long way to go, could factor into the rotation or bullpen at some point in 2019. And Cody Anderson, optioned down Wednesday, will continue to be lengthened out as a starter.

11. But for now, it's Rodriguez's job. He was one of the two pieces, along with outfielder Daniel Johnson, the Indians acquired in exchange for All-Star catcher Yan Gomes this winter. Johnson had a tremendous spring, and Rodriguez is off to a fine start.

12. “I know it’s out of my hands and I just keep putting in the work and they will have to make the decision," Rodriguez said through a team translator. "But so far, just feeling great with what I’m doing.”

13. Trevor Bauer after the game crowned Rodriguez with the King of the Hill Award, even though he had to explain what it was first. The crown was hanging in Rodriguez's locker. He said he can't take it with him to Columbus, but he can use it when he gets back.

14. “It feels great," Rodriguez said through a team translator. "Bauer just explained that to me right now and I just received it. So it feels great.”

