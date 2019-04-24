BASEBALL

Lake 5,

North Canton Hoover 4 (8)

After scoring a run in the seventh to force extra innings, Lake walked off in the eighth with a Tim Orr single that scored Kaden Davis to earn a Federal League victory on Wednesday night.

Lake (10-6, 5-5) pounded out 14 hits to help overcome four errors.

Orr slapped two other singles and drove in two runs to lead the Blue Streaks offensively. Davis also ripped three singles.

Leading Hoover (7-9, 4-4) was Nick Friedl, singling twice and driving in three runs.

Lake Center Christian 9,

Kenmore-Garfield 7

Tied 7-7 entering the seventh, the Tigers pushed across two runs to even their record with a nonconference road win.

Lake Center (6-6) only collected seven hits, but took advantage of six errors committed by Kenmore-Garfield.

Will Caudle singled, doubled and homered for the Tigers.

SOFTBALL

Lake 4, Perry 2 (8)

The Blue Streaks scored two runs in the eighth inning to upset state-ranked Perry in a battle of Federal League powers.

Perry, ranked No. 4 in the latest Division I state AP Poll and reigning state champion, has lost two consecutive games for the first time in three years.

Lake trailed 2-0 after the fourth inning before answering with two runs to tie it in the fifth.

Caitlin Lohse singled twice, doubled and drove in two to lead the Lake offense. In the circle, Jessica LeBeau earned the complete-game win, striking out 10.