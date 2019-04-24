ZAC COMMON

Kent Roosevelt, baseball

Common, a junior, pitched five innings on Monday, struck out nine and allowed one earned run en route to improving to 4-0 as Roosevelt won 13-2 over host Tallmadge. He also walked twice and scored twice in the victory. On Tuesday, he helped the host Rough Riders beat Revere 4-3 with a single, a two-run home run and two runs scored.

RILEY DAY

Kent Roosevelt, baseball



Day, a senior, had three hits, three runs batted in and one run scored on Monday in Roosevelt's 13-2 win over host Tallmadge. He then hit a single on Tuesday and a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Rough Riders to a 4-3 victory over Revere.

MEGAN HUTSON

Archbishop Hoban, track and field

Hutson, a senior, was named the most outstanding female athlete at the Dover Tornado Relays when she placed first in the 200-meter dash (26.47 seconds), the 400 (58.52), the 800 relay (1:49.32) and the 1,600 relay (4:13.54). She then was first in the 400 (58.5), the 800 relay (1:53) and the 1,600 relay (4:19) in a dual with St. Vincent-St. Mary, and in the Trinity Invitational, she won the 400 (meet record of 57.43) and the 800 relay (1:48.05).

LOGAN LANGOVSKY

Green, tennis



Langovsky, a junior, opened this season 15-0 at first singles for Green. He defeated opponents from Wooster, Highland, Archbishop Hoban, Canton Central Catholic, CVCA, Perry, Lake, Gates Mills Hawken, Canton McKinley, Western Reserve Academy, GlenOak, Lakewood St. Edward, Jackson, Kenston and Cleveland St. Ignatius.

NATHANIEL ONDRACEK

Walsh Jesuit, track and field



Ondracek, a senior, earned victories in the 800 meters and the 1,600 on the past three Saturdays at Crestwood, Walsh Jesuit and Chardon. He won the 800 in 2:03.15 and the 1,600 in 4:28.54 at the Don Faix Invitational at Crestwood, took first in the 800 in 2:01.89 and in the 1,600 in 4:28.89 at the John Hasenstab Warrior Relays; and triumphed in the 800 in 2:00.73 and in the 1,600 in 4:28.58 at the Achilles Hilltopper Invitational.

