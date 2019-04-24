CLEVELAND — The Indians received good news on Carlos Carrasco's knee injury.

Carrasco was removed from his start against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday after suffering a bruised knee in the fourth inning but an MRI was negative and he should be able to make his next start.

"It just went down, bruised and that was it," Carrasco said. "That’s nothing different. I’m able to walk and go through my routine back there. So, it’s normal. It’s just a little bit sore because I hit the ground really good, but that’s it.”

It's a major break for the Indians — the good kind of break. The Indians ended up losing Tuesday's game when Neil Ramirez allowed three runs in the inning after Carrasco's exit, but, the risk of a larger injury was too great. Indians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday night that Carrasco said he felt fine while throwing warmup pitches after the incident, but once he came into the dugout between innings, he noted he could feel it tightening up.

“Tito came to me and said, ‘Is everything all right?’ and I said, ‘Yes. I can continue to pitch,’ " Carrasco said. "But after the last out, I just kind of feel a little bit sore and I don’t want to pitch like that. I don’t want to continue to pitch like that and hurt — you know, take me [out] for a long time. But I’m glad everything is fine.”

Carrasco is scheduled to face the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Anderson optioned

Cody Anderson continues to shake off the rust from a long rehab process after his Tommy John elbow surgery. For now, that road back will turn to Columbus.

The Indians needed to recall pitcher Jefry Rodriguez to make Wednesday's start in Mike Clevinger's place. To make room on the active roster, Anderson was optioned to Triple-A.

It has been the Indians' goal to lengthen Anderson out as a starting pitcher again. He hasn't taken the mound as a starting pitcher in the majors in two-plus seasons. But with the club trying to add depth to the bullpen, Anderson made three appearances for the Indians, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five.

Anderson figures to add organizational pitching depth this season, whether it means in the rotation or out of the bullpen. The Indians were encouraged by his short stint in Cleveland.

"A little bit of rust, which I think is completely understandable," said Indians manager Terry Francona when asked about what he saw in Anderson. "Even by his own admission, the first couple hitters he faces, it takes him a little while [to get going] because he's used to pitching with pain and then there's not pain. But we saw the last couple innings of his last outing, he started to get a little rhythm going. He had his change-up back and he got his fastball velocity up there a little bit. Repetition will be great for him."

Anderson is scheduled to start Friday's game for Triple-A Columbus and from there continue a regular five-day routine.

