The Chicago Cubs say ace left-hander Jon Lester is set to start Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers after being sidelined because of a strained left hamstring.

Manager Joe Maddon says the veteran will be limited to about 75-80 pitches in his first outing since April 8, when he was hurt running the bases in the home opener against Pittsburgh. Lester is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three starts.

The Cubs will go with Kyle Hendricks, Yu Darvish and Jose Quintana in the three-game series at Arizona that starts on Friday.

Brewers sign pitcher

Pitcher Gio Gonzalez and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a one-year contract guaranteeing the left-hander $2 million.

Gonzalez, 33, was 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA last season for Washington and Milwaukee, which acquired him Aug. 31. He was 3-0 in five starts for the Brewers down the stretch.

Gonzalez was 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts and 15 innings with the Yankees' Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Under the terms of his deal with New York, he exercised his right Saturday to ask the Yankees to put him on the big league roster or release him within 48 hours, and New York released him Monday.

Prospect promoted

The Toronto Blue Jays will promote top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

"Hopefully he becomes what everybody thinks he can become," manager Charlie Montoyo said of Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.

Major League Baseball's Twitter feed posted an image of Guerrero swinging Toronto's landmark CN Tower as if it were a baseball bat, under the caption, "It's happening!"

Guerrro went 2-for-5 with a home run for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. It marked the first time he had played three consecutive games at Buffalo. Guerrero missed the start of the season after an oblique injury in spring training.

Around the bases

Tampa Bay Rays batter Joey Wendle was hit by a Jake Diekman pitch in the sixth inning and left Wednesday with a fractured right wrist against the Kansas City Royals. ... The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Harrison Bader (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon to Triple-A Memphis. ... The Colorado Rockies reinstated infielder Daniel Murphy (fractured finger) from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... The Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Mike Wright from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor-league infielder Ryne Ogren. ... The San Diego Padres placed utility man Jose Pirela (strained muscle) on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Ty France from Triple-A El Paso.