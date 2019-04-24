SOFTBALL

KSU splits doubleheader

The Brownfield sisters could not be kept off the bases as Kent State earned a home split Wednesday against St. Francis in the Golden Flashes' final nonleague doubleheader of the year.

KSU (24-21) dropped the opener 5-4 before winning the nightcap 6-2.

Bailey Brownfield and Brenna Brownfield combined for seven hits, four runs and six RBI to lead the Flashes.

Brenna doubled twice and drilled a two-run home run. Bailey continued her charge up the record books after another double gave her 18 for the year, good for second most in a single season and three away from tying a school record for most in a career. She also has 199 total hits in her career, fourth in program history.

BASEBALL

Flashes seal game late



A six-run eighth inning put the game out of reach as Kent State secured a 10-1 win over visiting Canisius on Wednesday night.

Three Flashes had multiple hits and Pavin Parks smashed his sixth homer of the season in a blowout win for KSU (19-19).