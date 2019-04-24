RubberDucks 2, Rumble Ponies 0



The way Matt Solter is pitching for the RubberDucks, it’s going to be hard to keep him out of the rotation.

He made his third spot start for the Ducks and was great again in a 2-0 win Wednesday in Akron.

Solter (0-0, 0.56) didn’t factor in the decision, but he rolled once again for the Ducks (8-11).

Solter gave up one hit, walked two and struck out four in seven innings. In three starts, the 25-year-old has given up eight hits and one earned run in 16 innings. He has also struck out 18.

Chris Mazza (0-1, 2.63) was the hard-luck loser, giving up a run on a wild pitch in the eighth and another in the same inning when second Mike Paez lost a pop in the lights.

The RubberDucks will hit the road for a four-game series against the Bowie Baysox. Ducks right-hander Zach Plesac (1-0, 1.02) and Baysox right-hander Hunter Harvey (0-1, 7.82) are the scheduled pitchers in the opener at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

