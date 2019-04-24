For the first time since 2008, the Cleveland Browns don't have a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Yet, they're still scheduled to have eight picks starting with the 49th overall selection.

On this week's Cover 2: A Podcast on the Cleveland Browns, Nate Ulrich and I preview what the team could do in the draft.

The biggest thing to follow is a potential trade up by Browns General Manager John Dorsey. He hasn't been hesitant to make deals since coming to Cleveland, and without a first-round pick he could get aggressive. We discuss the positions Dorsey could be targeting and how much draft capital he might be willing to give up.

One of the positions that seems to be getting underplayed as a need for the Browns in the lead up to the draft is offensive tackle. We discuss whether that could be an area the team addresses.

We also hit the following topics:

- The one position that the Browns could double up on this year.

- Why linebacker is arguably the biggest need for the Browns.

- How a slot cornerback could be in play for the Browns.

