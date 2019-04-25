The first three players drafted Thursday joined teams that will play host to the Browns in 2019, and the Steelers traded up 10 spots to take the son of an ex-Brown. A look at Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams and Devin Bush Jr. from Cleveland's point of view.

BEREA After trading the No. 2 pick in 2016, then burning No. 1s on Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield in 2017 and 2018, then reeling in Denzel Ward at No. 4 in 2018, the Browns weren't even scheduled for a pick Thursday night.

Freddie Kitchens did have his notebook out.

The first three players drafted join teams that will play host to the Browns in 2019.

The Browns won't have to contend with Thursday's No. 1 pick, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, until December, when they play at Arizona in Game 14. What a storyline, though, if it comes to pass.

Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, was Mayfield's backup when the latter won the Heisman in 2017. Murray captured the award in 2018.

Mayfield could be in for four games against QBs who have won Heismans within the last five years. One would be against Murray. Two would be against Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. The other one would be in the season opener against Tennessee's Marcus Mariota.

It's funny that Murray replaced Mayfield at Oklahoma in 2018. He was trying to revive Johnny Manziel's Texas A&M magic when he became an Aggie in 2015, a year after the Browns drafted Manziel in Round 1. Murray transferred to Oklahoma.

Manziel, another past Heisman winner, was judged to be too short, but that wasn't his only problem. The main knock on Murray: He is more than an inch shorter than Manziel. Appearing on WAKR Thursday, former Browns General Manager Phil Savage expressed another concern to host Sam Bourquin.

"People compare Kyler Murray to Russell Wilson," Savage said. "He's not as thick as Russell Wilson. He's operated in a pure spread offense, and for only one season.

"He and (Ohio State's) Dwayne Haskins are almost polar opposites. Haskins is a bigger man, a pure pocket passer, not much of a scrambler.

"The thing I worry about with both of those guys ... when you play at Oklahoma or Ohio State, the people around you are MUCH better than the competition they're facing game in, game out. Working through the school of hard knocks can teach you more than coming from a program where you've out-personneled your opponent.

"When you're working to a receiver who is five yards or more open, what does that tell an NFL evaluator? In the NFL, you're throwing into a much tighter window."

The Cardinals liked Murray's electric talent and handed him to new head coach Kliff Kingsbury, even though they have a quarterback, Josh Rosen, who was a No. 10 overall pick last April.

Browns-Cardinals will be a cute little game for new Cleveland defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was Arizona's head coach in 2018.

Thursday's second pick was Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, who joins a San Francisco team that will face the Browns in Game 5.

The third pick was Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who presents a challenge to Cleveland very early, with a Jets team that has become very interesting.

Jets vs. Browns might as well be called the Psychology Bowl. The Jets have a new defensive coordinator Cleveland didn't keep (Gregg Williams), a franchise-QB prospect the Browns didn't draft (Sam Darnold), and a new offensive coordinator (Dowell Loggains) who was supposed to help wreck the league when they were united in Cleveland.

The Jets shot for earth-moving results when they signed ex-Steeler Le'Veon Bell. They also landed the highest-rated linebacker in free agency, ex-Raven C.J. Mosley. They have new uniforms. And now they have an answer on the D-line to the Browns' acquisition of new Browns D-tackle Sheldon Richardson, a former No. 13 overall draft pick of the Jets.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Williams as the draft's second-best player, behind Bosa, with this report:

"He is a rare combination of suddenness, strength and football intelligence. He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in Alabama's defense and was effective at every spot. As a pass rusher, he explodes off the ball, maintains leverage and pushes his opponent into the lap of the quarterback. He can emerge as a premier interior defensive lineman very early."

The Browns are scheduled to face Williams and the Jets in the first of their two Monday night games. They are slated to face Bosa in the next one, on Oct. 7 at San Francisco.

Bosa is seen as slightly less gifted than his brother Joey, but he was drafted higher. Joey went to the Chargers at No. 3 in 2016, after quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were picked by the Rams and Eagles, who became the NFC's last two champions.

Joey Bosa had a more extensive career at Ohio State, appearing in 38 games across three seasons, making 26 sacks and 51 tackles for loss. Nick Bosa played 29 games for the Buckeyes (three in 2018), producing 17.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss.

Gil Brandt, the personnel guru who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019, told NFL Network Nick Bosa will "play many years at a very high level and have double-digit sacks as a rookie." Good luck against Mayfield, who became a ghost as a rookie, sacked only three times in his last seven games.

Later in the draft, the Steelers got the Browns' attention first by trading up from No. 20 to No. 10, then by using the pick on Michigan linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

Devin Bush Sr. appeared in 15 games at safety for the 2002 Browns, the only Cleveland team to reach the playoffs since Bill Belichick's 1994 squad got there.

Jeremiah's take: "Bush is a little undersized for the position (5-11, 234), but he makes up for it with instincts, twitch and production ... a three-down linebacker."

Another team the Browns will face twice, Cincinnati, spent the No. 11 pick on Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who could be a guard in the NFL. He is an example of how differently analysts can see certain players — Jeremiah ranked him as the 20th-best player in the draft; Dane Brugler pegged him at No. 4.

The player drafted by opening-day opponent Tennessee, Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons at No. 19, won't face the Browns, having suffered a torn left ACL while working out in February. He intrigued Dorsey and had been in Berea for a pre-draft visit.

The other team the Browns face twice, Baltimore, traded down from 20 to 25 and still came away with the first wideout to be drafted. He is Mayfield's former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown, a little burner listed at 5-9, 166 pounds. Jeremiah calls him "a DeSean Jackson clone."

It remains to be seen when Brown will be available, in that he is coming off Lisfranc (foot) surgery.

