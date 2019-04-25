BACK TO BACK!!!!! CONGRATS K1!!!! Well deserved my brotha!!!@TheKylerMurray

— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)April 26, 2019

BEREA — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his former University of Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray entered the history books during the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals picked Murray first overall Thursday night a year after the Browns selected Mayfield at No. 1.

It's the first time Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks from the same school have been selected at No. 1 in consecutive drafts.

"BACK TO BACK!!!!! CONGRATS K1!!!! Well deserved my brotha!!! @TheKylerMurray," Mayfield wrote on Twitter.

Since 1967, when the common draft era began, the same school has produced the top pick in back-to-back drafts just twice.

Mayfield and Murray joined University of Southern California products and Pro Football Hall of Famers Ron Yary and O.J. Simpson as the only other tandem to accomplish the feat. The Minnesota Vikings picked offensive tackle Yary in 1968, a year before the Buffalo Bills took running back Simpson.

Oklahoma has had three quarterbacks drafted first overall in the common draft era. Sam Bradford became the first when the St. Louis Rams took him at No. 1 in 2010. Bradford also won the Heisman Trophy. Murray is the eighth quarterback since 1967 to win the award and become the top pick.

It's easy to see how Mayfield's impressive rookie season with the Browns helped Murray go No. 1 overall. With the NFL single-season record for touchdown passes by a rookie (27), Mayfield proved a quarterback who lacks prototypical size and hails from an Air Raid-based offense in the Big 12 Conference can thrive in the league.

"Guys pave the way for younger guys," Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I feel like Baker’s success paved the way for [Murray]. It’s opened up other doors, not just for Kyler, but for quarterbacks to come."

Mayfield measured 6-foot 5/8 and weighed 215 pounds at the 2018 combine. Murray measured 5-10 1/8 and weighed 207 pounds at the 2019 combine.

"I think Baker killed that myth a little bit last year about being too short," Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said this offseason at the combine.

Last year, Mayfield publicly praised Murray for his success at Oklahoma under coach Lincoln Riley. Mayfield even revealed he would vote for Murray to win the Heisman Trophy.

"A lot of happiness," Mayfield said in December after Murray claimed the award. "Proud of him. Happy for him. It's an unbelievable honor and a lot of fun.

"He deserves it. It's good for Oklahoma, it's great for recruiting and good for Coach Riley, and it just shows how special they are down there."

Now Mayfield and Murray are on a collision course. The Browns will visit the Cardinals in Week 15 at 4:05 p.m. Dec. 15.

"See you in December @TheKylerMurray," Mayfield tweeted.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.