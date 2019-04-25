Wide receiver Ishmael Hyman earned a job with the Browns after participating in their voluntary minicamp this week on a tryout basis.

Hyman signed with the team on Thursday after the third and final practice of minicamp.

Hyman, 6-foot and 196 pounds, caught four passes for 60 yards in five games for the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football before the league ended its operations.

Hyman helped James Madison University capture the 2016 FCS National Championship, compiling 29 receptions for 408 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.

At least one other former AAF receiver tried out for the Browns during their minicamp: Mekale McKay.

The minicamp was closed to reporters.

