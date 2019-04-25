Jackson won its 49th and 50th Federal League baseball games in a row on Tuesday and Wednesday when it defeated Green twice.

Yianni Skeriotis pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout Tuesday as host Jackson beat Green 12-0, and then Taylor Johnson pitched five shutout innings to earn a victory Wednesday when the Polar Bears topped the host Bulldogs 8-3.

“Trey Wright is doing an amazing job behind the dish and swinging the bat,” Jackson coach Bill Gamble said. “Yianni Skeriotis is having another solid year for us on the mound. Benny Hymes is another hitter for us that is playing very well.

“Our infielders Petey Taylor and Josh Romans, who play third base and shortstop, respectively, have been playing really well the last couple of weeks. Spencer Stanton hits in the middle of the lineup, is an outfielder and first baseman, and is also our closer.”

Jackson (14-2, 8-0) features six college baseball recruits — Skeriotis (Ohio State), Trent Jones (Ohio State), Wright (Toledo), Stanton (Toledo), Ethan Kulich (Sinclair Community College) and Matt Hicks (Cuyahoga Community College). Jake Ryan, a Colgate football recruit, is also an impact hitter for the Polar Bears.

Stanton hit a three-run home run Tuesday during Jackson’s nine-run second inning. Romans added a two-run single, Jones hit an RBI single, Wright drew a bases-loaded walk and Hymes hit a two-run double during the big inning.

Wright added a two-run triple in the third Tuesday, and Hymes scored the 12th run with a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Stanton and Jake Aleman both had two hits in Wednesday’s win over Green, and Romans had two RBI.

Hot Panthers

Norton softball (12-4, 8-3) topped Cloverleaf 8-1 on Monday and Coventry 10-9 in nine innings on Wednesday. Pitcher Sondra Brown (9-4) earned the win as a starter Monday and as a reliever Wednesday.

Norton’s Madison Tatka hit two singles, a home run and scored two runs Monday. Avery Morr also had two singles, scored one run and had an RBI.

Brown knocked in the game-winning run against Coventry on Wednesday in the bottom of the ninth. Kylie Lewis contributed two singles, one triple and three RBI, and Kendall Williams totaled four singles and two RBI.

More softball

• Haley Doll hit two home runs, scored twice and had four RBI to lead Manchester (9-6, 5-4 PAC-7) to a 14-4 win over host Orrville on Wednesday. Maggie Kusmits hit a single, double and a home run, and Liz Seidel, Emma Stamperd and Tess Christy each had multihit games.

• Archbishop Hoban topped St. Vincent-St. Mary 6-3 at Firestone Stadium. Lily Botos pitched a complete game for the Knights to get the win, and Jessica Knicely and Hannah McGraw both scored once and had two hits and two RBI. Ari Johnson hit a single, a double and a solo home run and scored twice for the Irish.

• Hannah Blosser had two hits and three RBI to guide host Springfield (9-8) to an 11-5 win over Alliance. Karly Devaney and Ciera Odum both contributed two hits and two RBI for the Spartans.

