SOFTBALL

Wadsworth 16, Nordonia 6

Maddie Long's two doubles led the Grizzlies' 10-hit attack in a Suburban League National Conference win at home Thursday. Long also drove in four runs for Wadsworth (10-4, 5-2).

Cloverleaf 10, Woodridge 5

In a rain-shortened Portage Trail Conference Metro Division game, Samantha Goode improved to 16-6 by allowing seven hits, six walks and striking out six. Ashley Campfield's three singles and three RBI led the Colts (16-6, 7-5).

Mogadore 18, Twinsburg 17

Third baseman Colleen Coughlin drove in five runs as Mogadore overcame Twinsburg's 11-run fourth inning to record a nonleague win. Paige Halliwill hit two singles, drove in two runs and scored three times for the Wildcats who tallied nine hits to Twinsburg's 15.

BASEBALL

CVCA 5,

Western Reserve Academy 4

The Royals (12-6) had just three hits but scored four unearned runs off three Western Reserve Academy (10-8) errors for a nonleague win on the road. CVCA improved to 12-6 overall.

BOYS TRACK

Green 78,

North Canton Hoover 58

Senior Elijah Hinkle-Thomas won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles as the Bulldogs posted a Federal League win. Green won middle-distance events, as Nicholas Russell took the 400 meters and Noah Wiggins won the 800.

GIRLS TRACK

North Canton Hoover 75.5,

Green 64.5

Kelsey Kinsley's decisive wins in the shot put and discus helped the Vikings to a Federal League dual win. Kinsley's shot distance was 38 feet, 4.5 inches and her discus distance was 116 feet, 11 inches.