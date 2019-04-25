The Indians on Thursday dealt some of their outfield depth at Triple-A, trading Cameron Maybin to the injury-riddled New York Yankees.

In exchange for Maybin, the Indians are receiving cash considerations. The deal has been confirmed.

Maybin was brought in as depth in the outfield as the Indians compiled as many options as possible. But he left without much of a place in the system, as fellow right-handed outfielders Oscar Mercado (1.059 OPS), Jordan Luplow (.979 OPS) and Brandon Barnes (.859 OPS) have all outplayed him at Triple-A this season. Maybin was hitting .216 with a .663 OPS in Columbus.

Mercado and Luplow, especially, are the top candidates to receive a promotion if the Indians either need an outfielder due to an injury or want to call up a right-handed hitter to join a lefty-heavy group that features only Greg Allen who can hit from the right side. Mercado had a hot spring and at least forced the conversation for the Indians to carry him on the Opening Day roster, and he's mostly continued that success in Columbus, hitting .362 with two home runs and nine doubles. He's also struck out 19 times in 69 at-bats.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have been dealing with a flurry of injuries, particularly in the outfield. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier are all on the injured list.

Clippard show

The Indians also promoted reliever Tyler Clippard to the majors in place of starting pitcher Jefry Rodriguez, who was optioned to Triple-A after his most recent spot start. The Indians won't need a fifth starting pitcher in the rotation until May 7.

Clippard, a 12-year veteran and a two-time All-Star, was brought to spring camp as a non-roster invitee and an intriguing option for the Indians' bullpen, but he has been sidelined the past few weeks with a pectoral strain.

The Indians had been pleased with his progress, with manager Terry Francona saying recently he was "inching" toward being himself on the mound. It was clear Clippard would get his shot to secure a spot in the bullpen at some point.

Clippard joins Brad Hand, Adam Cimber, Dan Otero, Nick Wittgren, Tyler Olson, Oliver Perez and Neil Ramirez in the Indians' bullpen.

