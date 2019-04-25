New York Mets right-hander Jacob Rhame was suspended for two games for sailing two fastballs over the head of Rhys Hoskins during a tense series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The commissioner's office also fined Rhame on Thursday for what it said were intentional near-beanings.

The suspension is scheduled to begin Friday, when the Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers, unless Rhame appeals.

Hoskins got buzzed twice by Rhame with two outs in the ninth inning of New York's 9-0 victory Tuesday, a day after two Mets got plunked. The Philadelphia cleanup man said later that the Mets catcher insisted they were trying to go inside.

Hoskins got his revenge Wednesday night with a ninth-inning homer off Rhame. He taunted the reliever with a slow jog around the bases in the Phillies' 6-0 win. It took him 34.23 seconds, the slowest trot in the majors this season.

Yankees put Frazier on IL

Clint Frazier became the New York Yankees' 15th player to go on the injured list, sidelined because of a sprained left ankle.

Frazier, a 24-year-old outfielder, is hitting .324 with six homers and 17 RBI.

Frazier was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. He was hurt Monday night sliding into second base on a pickoff attempt when he became entangled with shortstop Andrelton Simmons in the 12th inning against the Los Angeles Angels. Frazier remained in the game and scored and finished New York's 14-inning win.

The ankle swelled, and he didn't play Tuesday or Wednesday, when he had an MRI.

After a 2018 season wrecked by a spring training concussion, Frazier started this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was called up because of the Yankees' spate of injuries.

Pitcher's car stolen

Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop made a quick decision to help his team secure a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers before completing the paperwork about his stolen car.

The 33-year-old right-hander was talking to police in the Cubs' clubhouse late Wednesday about his stolen Genesis when the score became tied. Cubs spokesman Julian Green said that's when Strop told police, "I gotta get out of here, I gotta pitch tonight."

Strop later earned the save in the Cubs' 7-6 win.

Strop told police that based on surveillance video, his car was stolen from his North Side apartment building's garage around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. About eight hours later, police tried to pull over a person behind the wheel of the car, but the driver sped away. The car was later found after it struck a parked car. Police said no one is in custody.