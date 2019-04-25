RubberDucks 6,

Baysox 2 (10)



Bullpen pitching struggled Thursday as the RubberDucks beat the host Baysox for the third time in as many chances.

The opener of the four-game series went 10 innings with the Ducks using three singles, two walks and a sacrifice fly to score four times in the 10th to break a 2-2 tie.

The Ducks led 2-0 on Wilson Garcia's two-run single in the sixth inning. The Baysox came back in the eighth, scoring once off Luke Eubank who had relieved starter Zach Plesac to start the inning. Two outs later, the Baysox got a run off Dalbert Siri, who replaced Eubank.

The fourth Baysox reliever, Taylor Grover, replaced Zach Muckenhirn in the top of the ninth and sat down the Ducks in order. In the 10th inning, it wasn't so easy for Grover. With Connor Marabell placed at second base to start the inning, Grover walked Alexis Pantoja, sent Marabell to third on a wild pitch and gave up a go-ahead run on Logan Ice's single to center that scored Marabell. Grover then walked Tyler Friis before being lifted and replaced by Tyler Erwin.

Erwin then allowed a single, sacrifice fly, another single and finally a groundout to retire the side.

