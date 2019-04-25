BOSTON — After sweeping Tampa Bay for their first playoff series win, the Columbus Blue Jackets opened the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Charlie Coyle of the Bruins scored past Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky at 5:15 of overtime to win it and take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Jackets flipped the game in the span of 13 seconds. Trailing 1-0 with the midway point of the third period approaching, Seth Jones’ shot from the right wing was redirected toward the net by Riley Nash and then deflected by Brandon Dubinsky past Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask at 7:39 of the period, tying the score.

Then, at 7:52, it was Artemi Panarin whose shot from the left faceoff circle was deflected by Pierre-Luc Dubois, fluttered between Rask’s legs and into the back of the net, stunning the crowd of 17,565.

Boston answered, though, with 4:37 to play when Coyle one-timed a shot past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 2-2 and force overtime.

Looking no worse for the wear after a seven-game series that just concluded two days earlier, the Bruins came out aggressive and physical early, setting a tone with several hits on the first few shifts and predominantly keeping the puck in its offensive zone.

Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was on point, but the Bruins beat him at 10:34 when Noel Acciari pounced on a Blue Jackets turnover along the wall, skated in and scored a shorthanded goal by beating Bobrovsky to his right.

At one point, the Jackets had been outshot 12-1 entering the final moments of the first period, but they took just a 1-0 deficit into the dressing room after being outshot 14-4.

The Jackets outshot the Bruins 10-6 during the second period, but it remained a 1-0 Bruins lead entering the third.