Akron native and former Ohio State and St. Vincent-St. Mary standout Parris Campbell will receive an opportunity to play in the NFL this fall after the Indianapolis Colts picked him in the second round (59th overall) on Friday night.

Campbell, 6-foot, 205 pounds, who played running back for the Irish in high school before transitioning to the H-back/wide receiver role with the Buckeyes his final two seasons. His production from his junior to senior season more than doubled.

Campbell’s 4.31 speed in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine in March flashed his speed. But 90 receptions for 1,063 yards with 12 scores put him on the map. He landed in the round NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper predicted.

“I think that people were concerned that average per catch didn’t equate to the type of speed he has,” Kiper said during a recent conference call. “He’s not as good after the catch as say Deebo Samuel [South Carolina] is or some of the other guys, but he can run that “go” route and he’s got great character.”

Dane Brugler, draft analyst for sports website "The Athletic," said Campbell has the potential to succeed at the professional level.

“His downfield abilities remain suspicious with inconsistent tracking skills,” he wrote in his annual draft guide, “but he showed improved focus as a senior and impressed with his hands and downfield routes at the scouting combine."

Brian Hartline, wide receivers coach for the Buckeyes, worked with Campbell and confirmed that the wide receivers’ focus on route running and overall improvement makes him a strong candidate for pro success.

“They’re getting a phenomenal young man,” he said when asked what type of player the team who drafted Campbell would be getting. “They’re getting a guy, a young man, who really plays the position the right way, whether it’s from blocking to mental approach to character in the room. He’s a guy who you want on your team, a guy you enjoy coaching.”

