STOW: Seven seniors from Wadsworth and a senior from Twinsburg highlighted the Suburban League National Conference boys tennis tournament on Friday.

Wadsworth posted a 7-0 dual record against its league rivals in the regular season, and followed that up with more sparkling play at the LaTuchie Tennis Center.

Twinsburg senior Marco Nesic won the first singles title by defeating Wadsworth senior Carter Moore in the final 6-3, 6-2. Nesic opened the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win over an opponent from Cuyahoga Falls, and then topped a North Royalton foe 6-1, 6-2.

“I really stayed focused on the shot that I had to hit and didn’t worry about the points ahead of me,” Nesic said. “I broke my opponent down and made him work. It was really a matter of focusing on the mental game once you cover all the physical aspects.

“I am definitely impressed with my angles — the way I was able to run my opponent around and also my athletic ability. Getting back and forth to some of those balls can be tricky, but most of the time my athletic ability is able to cover it.”

Nesic won the SLNC second singles title as a freshman, and then was second the past two years in the SLNC first singles tournament to Aaron Yeh, a 2018 Brecksville graduate.

“I saw pure determination out of Marco,” Twinsburg coach Mike Porinchak said. “He said at the beginning of the year he wanted to win the Suburban League championship.”

Nesic, who is 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds, has a 3.97 grade-point average. He plans to major in bio-chemistry at Montana State University.

In addition to Moore’s second place at first singles, Wadsworth seniors TJ Lockwood, Demetrios Laikos, Beau Casey and William Virgin each won titles.

“Our team came in with high expectations to do this,” Moore said. “We came out here and performed well. We did our jobs and we took care of business today. … I am really proud of the way that this team has carried themselves and picked up some really big wins against quality opponents.”

Lockwood beat Hudson’s Kevin Si in the second singles title match, Laikos defeated Hudson’s Wendell Wu in the third singles final and Casey and Virgin teamed up to top Hudson’s Alex Joslyn and Will Backlin in the second doubles final.

Wadsworth seniors Sam Hanna and Noah Porter took third in first doubles.

“We have had the same team since sophomore year and we have been working really hard,” Lockwood said. “This has been our goal since then and we have been working towards this common goal.”

Said Laikos: “We had the privilege sophomore year to play super hard opponents and we learned from them. We have grown throughout the years and learned how to win.”

All seven Wadsworth tennis players have a grade-point average above a 4.0.

“This whole season it has been our goal to win the Suburban League,” Wadsworth coach Christa Halicki said. “I have seven seniors who have been on the varsity team now for the past three years. TJ Lockwood, my second singles player, was on varsity as a freshman, so he was part of the group three years ago that won the league.

“All seven of them went into the season knowing the goal is to win the Suburban League and the goal is to beat Hudson, because they won the past two years and they are always the top dog. We also knew Twinsburg was going to be tough.”

Hudson senior Rob Tobin won this third SLNC first doubles title by teaming up this season with junior Spencer Rodgers. Tobin and Rodgers topped Twinsburg’s Michael Sterling and Brian Nesic 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the final round.

The following individuals finished third: Hudson’s Harrsha Congivaram (first singles) and Twinsburg’s Zach McIlroy (second singles) and Zach Georgevich (third singles).

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.