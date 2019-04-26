BEREA — John Dorsey got greedy for Greedy.

The general manager of the Browns traded up three spots in the second round of the NFL Draft, moving from No. 49 overall to No. 46, to pick Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams on Friday night.

The Browns surrendered the 49th overall choice and a fifth-round selection (No. 144) to the Indianapolis Colts to ensure they could nab Williams.

With a run on cornerbacks early in the second round, Dorsey didn't want to miss out. He explained he thought Williams would be one of the first five players picked in the second round, so the GM was surprised Williams lasted until No. 46. Williams became the seventh cornerback to be drafted, the sixth in the second round.

"It was inevitable that this guy was going to be peeled off within the next three to four spots of where we selected him," Dorsey said. "We were trying to move up there like six spots before that, too.

"From his talent perspective, there's everything that I like. He's got the feet, he's got hips, he's got length. He can play press [coverage]. He can play off. Now you just want to see him mature moving forward. I think this is a really good pick."

The Browns also drafted Brigham Young linebacker Sione Takitaki in the third round (No. 80).

Moments before the Browns turned in the card for Williams, coach Freddie Kitchens spoke to him by phone. Williams missed the team's initial call and had to return it.

"Greedy was giddy," Kitchens said.

Kitchens wasn't kidding. Williams even made a few Super Bowl predictions during his conference call with Browns beat writers.

"I know one thing — that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year," Williams said.

"I feel like this team will be the Super Bowl champs this year. … It's going to be a dominant team, and we're going through the whole league and we're definitely making that Super Bowl."

Alonzo Highsmith, vice president of player personnel, said he never thought Williams "would be there" for the Browns in the second round.

"He slipped some in the draft because he had some miscues this season, didn't tackle as well as he should have and a lot of people dinged him for that," Highsmith said. "But I think coming here, I think we'll get the best of him, and hopefully he comes here with a chip on his shoulder, wants to prove to everybody that he can be the best player in this draft because he has the talent."

Dorsey and Kitchens said Williams must earn a starting job, but it's clear the plan is to pair him with Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, the fourth overall pick in last year's draft.

"Oh, my God. Me and Denzel Ward, we're going to tear up the league," Williams said. "... Possibly we can be the two Pro Bowl corners in the league playing for the same team."

Veteran Terrance Mitchell and Ward were the team's top two corners last year when healthy. Mitchell missed half of the season with a broken wrist, and Ward suffered two concussions. Cornerback had been the only position, excluding specialists, where Dorsey hadn't added a newcomer this offseason.

"Because of the way that the game has changed, you realistically have to have five corners on your team," Dorsey said.

Williams, 6-foot-1 7/8 and 185 pounds, has an impressive combination of size and speed. His height should allow him to match up with bigger receivers who might give Ward, 5-10 7/8 and 183 pounds, some trouble.

"I like big corners," Dorsey said.

Williams posted a time of 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, where Kitchens and his coaching staff spent time getting to know him.

Dorsey called Williams a prototype for his position and revealed one of the player's college coaches described him as one of the "most gifted corners" to ever don an LSU uniform.

"He is fluid, he is easy, he is a smooth-moving corner, and he does it effortlessly," Dorsey said. "... This guy has all the skill sets to cover players in the National Football League."

The main knock on Williams is his tackling.

"I have no problem with his tackling," Dorsey said. "He'll get you down. Corners are paid to cover. And the tackling aspect, just get the guy down."

At LSU, Williams started all 25 games in his two seasons before choosing to sit out the 2018 Fiesta Bowl to avoid injury. He had 71 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, 28 passes defensed and seven interceptions. As a redshirt sophomore last season, Williams had 33 tackles, 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.

"I'm that guy who can get you the ball two, three times a game," Williams said, "and I know for sure that Baker Mayfield is going to capitalize on those interceptions I get."

Williams, 21, earned a second-team All-American selection from the Associated Press last season. He ranked 24th on the top-100 prospect list compiled by Dane Brugler, the draft analyst from the Athletic.

Williams is eager to sharpen his skills against Browns wide receivers and fellow LSU products Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, both of whom he knows from visits to the school. They gave him shout-outs on social media after the pick.

"I'm definitely ready to match up against those guys in practice," Williams. "You're able to cover anybody if you can cover those two."

The Browns didn't pick in the first round for the first time since 2008 despite Dorsey trying to trade back into Thursday night's opening round. Dorsey revealed there were three players he identified as trade-up targets, though he declined to name them. He said they were picked in the opening round.

Considering the strong interest Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons received from the Browns in the buildup to the draft, he was likely one of Dorsey's targets. The Tennessee Titans chose Simmons 19th overall.

The Browns had the 17th overall selection but sent it to the New York Giants last month in a blockbuster trade for Beckham. The Giants used the 17th pick on Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Dorsey is just fine with how it worked out.

"I’m very happy to have Odell Beckham as the 17th pick in the 2019 draft," Dorsey quipped.

The third and final day of the draft will begin at noon Saturday. The Browns have five picks in the fourth through seventh rounds.

