GREEDY WILLIAMS



Round: Second (46th overall)



College: LSU

Pos: CB

Height: 6-1 7/8

Weight: 185

Dane Brugler's scouting report: A two-year starter at LSU, Williams played both left and right cornerback in Dave Aranda’s 3-4 base scheme, primarily playing press-man and off-man coverages with some zone concepts worked in — he also played on punt return coverage, slowing down gunners. He was rarely out of position in college with the length and sink-and-flow athleticism to mirror receivers’ movements. While competitive and tough on some tapes, he appeared to shut things down later in the season and his struggles shedding blocks or consistently finishing in the run game were a season-long issue. Overall, Williams lacks ideal bulk and play strength for the next level, but his athleticism and length allow him to blanket receivers in man coverage, projecting as a high upside NFL cornerback if his play personality is consistently competitive.