BEREA — Browns cornerback Denzel Ward officially launched his "Make Them Know Your Name" foundation Friday night in memory of his late father.

Paul Ward died of cardiac arrest in a spin class on May 2, 2016, at the age of 46.

So Denzel Ward, his mother, Nicole, and his brother, P.J., created a heart health foundation focused on education, prevention and treatment in hopes of protecting other families from the type of tragedy they had to endure.

"He believed that a man’s name was everything, and that it was a man’s responsibility to make sure his name stood for something," Ward, a product of Nordonia High School and Ohio State, said in a news release. "Every time I stepped on the football field, my dad would say, 'Make them know your name.'"

Ward held the first fundraising event for his foundation Friday during a launch party centered on the NFL Draft at Fat Head's Brewery in Middleburg Heights.

Receiver recruiting

Chris Harris of the Denver Broncos is a veteran cornerback Ward has said he enjoyed hanging out with at the Pro Bowl earlier this year

Now Harris wants a new contract and is on the trade market, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said on the air Friday, adding he's been surprised by how much interest Harris has generated from other teams. Harris responded to Rapoport on Twitter, asking why he's surprised. Harris also described himself as a "dog."

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chimed in with what felt like a recruiting pitch, tweeting, "DAWGS GOTTTTA EAT! Pull up on us @ChrisHarrisJr."

Assurances given

Beckham also tweeted Thursday to let anyone who's concerned about him skipping the Browns' voluntary mandatory minicamp this week know he has been working hard while training on his own.

"Much luv, just kno im bustin my [backside] over here to give yu the best version of myself on and off the field ! Dawgs GOTTTTA eat!!" Beckham wrote on Twitter.

Pick announcers

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown and linebacker Christian Kirksey were scheduled to announce the Browns' selections in the second and third rounds, respectively, from Nashville.

Former Browns running backs Kevin Mack and Eric Metcalf are scheduled to announce the team’s fourth- and fifth-round picks Saturday from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Popular guy

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield ranked 12th on the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List, which is based on the total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1, 2018, through Feb. 28.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady topped the list for the second consecutive year.

Belongs in museum

Loby’s Grille in Canton donated its Bud Light Cleveland Browns "Victory Fridge" to the Hall of Fame in Canton. The refrigerator will be placed on display next month.

The fridge and others like it opened Sept. 20, giving fans access to free Bud Light after the Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 to end their 19-game winless streak.

