BEREA John Dorsey dove into Draft Day 2 (the part where he actually got to start making picks) with a minimal expectation.

“We always would hope we can get a starter with that mid-second-round pick," the Browns' general manager said.

His first selection, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, is thinking maximum.

"This team will be the Super Bowl champs this year," he said, alarming some listeners to a Friday night conference call. "We're going through the whole league. We're definitely making the Super Bowl."

How much can Dorsey really expect from the lot of draft choices at his disposal after he sat out the first day with no pick?

He began Friday scheduled for eight picks, at positions No. 49, No. 80, No. 119, No. 144, No. 155, No. 170, No. 189 and No. 221.

Given the growing appreciation of Dorsey's eye for talent, loose perception has it that he might seriously improve the roster with, say, at least half of those eight selections.

That's getting very greedy, even if he is more qualified than any of Cleveland's previous decision makers. And, no, the original numbers didn't stay the same, because shortly after 8 p.m., Dorsey traded up to 46, sending the No. 49 and the No. 144 to grab Williams.

Across the 20 previous drafts of the expansion era, a whopping 135 picks have been made by the Browns with picks of No. 46 or later.

The team has received a grand total of one Pro Bowl appearance from those 135 (linebacker Joe Schobert).

To put in perspective how little the Browns have received, here is one view of the top 16 Browns drafted at No. 46 or later since 1999. The list includes some competent starters but no notable draft steals, if the definition of "steal" is "became an impact player."

1, CB Daylon McCutcheon, No. 62, 1999. Started seven seasons, all with Cleveland, then retired.

2, CB Anthony Henry, No. 97, 2001. Intercepted 10 passes as rookie, gave Browns four years, then left for Dallas in free agency.

3, DT Ahtyba Rubin, No. 190, 2008. Gave Browns seven seasons before starting for two years on Seattle playoff teams.

4, LB Christian Kirksey, No. 71, 2014. Team captain and third-year starter in 2018. Never lost a game to injury prior to 2018.

5, Schobert, No. 99, 2016. A Gregg Williams favorite entering a contract year under new coordinator Steve Wilks.

6, CB Buster Skrine, No. 137, 2011. Played four years for Browns, four with Jets, now with Bears.

7, LB Andra Davis, No. 141, 2002. Played 16 games as rookie on playoff team, 16 games on the 10-6 team of 2007.

8, RB Duke Johnson, No. 77, 2015. Took more snaps in 2018 than any other Browns RB, has 1,286 career rushing yards, 235 catches.

9, DB Sean Jones, No. 59, 2004. Started the last three of his five years as a Browns safety, lasted three more years with Eagles, Bucs.

10, WR Travis Benjamin, No. 100, 2012. Caught 109 passes and averaged 12.6 yards on 68 punt returns in four years before leaving as free agent.

11, DB Chris Crocker, No. 84, 2003. Worked his way into starting safety role with Browns, traded after three years, had 11-year career.

12, DT Larry Ogunjobi, No. 65, 2017. Emerged as starter in his second season.

13, CB Eric Wright, No. 53, 2007. Gave Browns 55 starts, left as free agent, spent three years with three teams.

14, G Shawn Lauvao, No. 92, 2010. Has fought through injuries to make 90 NFL starts, first 44 with Browns.

15, RB Jerome Harrison, No. 145, 2006. Had some big games but, like Johnson, his role kept changing; 1,401 rushing yards in five Browns seasons.

16, LB Chaun Thompson, No. 52, 2003. Never missed a game with Browns, played 80 with them (mostly as a backup); out of league after 18 games with Texans.

The "sweet 16," such as it is, includes only two players (Crocker and Thompson) who were drafted the same year. What a feat it would be for Dorsey to find multiple starters from his scheduled stash of 2019 picks.

Scanning a list of others among the 135 triggers memories and smiles.

Wali Rainer, Touchdown Travis Prentice, James Jackson, Charlie Frye, Syndric Steptoe, Beau Bell, Mo Massaquoi, Montario Hardesty, Owen Marecic and Garrett Gilkey all have marched in the passing parade of personalities.

The gate was open for Dorsey to make down-the-line picks fit for a more glorious parade.

