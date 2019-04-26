BASEBALL

Nordonia 5, Lake 4

Vince Varner's second single of the game plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to help the Knights walk off against the Blue Streaks in the Cancer Awareness Classic on Friday afternoon at Kent State University.

Nordonia (11-6) needed three runs in the seventh to complete the comeback.

Varner finished the day with three RBI and Michael Hamrick and Jacob Kraus each had an extra-base hit and scored a run.

SOFTBALL

Ellet 8, Jamestown (N.Y.) 0

The Orangemen used two big innings early on to put away Jamestown at the Grand Strand Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Ellet (9-6) scored three in the first inning and four in the third to take control.

Baylee Brown and Mary Murray both singled and drove in two to lead the offense.

Sydnie Wolf (7-3) got the win in the circle for Ellet.