BEREA — Perhaps we misjudged John Dorsey.

Because he had completed 17 trades in his 16 months as Browns general manager, it seemed possible that Dorsey would make a splash in the first round of the NFL Draft. After all, he’s cornered the market on splash with his March 13 deal for Odell Beckham Jr. and the stunning success of 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield.

Dorsey sent the 17th overall pick to the Giants for receiver Beckham, setting the stage for a quiet night. But Dorsey has stirred up so much belief from his fan base that another miraculous move could not be ruled out.

Instead, Dorsey showed a different side of himself on Thursday. A restrained, frugal side, one who put a premium on value.

He didn’t want to make a move just to make a move. He didn’t want to blow any of his eight picks too soon.

“We didn’t get up in the first round like you guys thought we would,” he said when it was over.

Dorsey confided there were three players who intrigued him, but the compensation required to move up from No. 49 in the second round was too great. All were eventually selected. Instead he made some calls, starting in the middle of the round, and found time to eat twice.

“I actually walked outside and got a bite to eat and ate some dinner and I thought that was good. Actually, I went back about 9 o’clock and I had a second meal and that was good,” he said.

Those two meals may prove prescient. Dorsey may have been waiting to pounce in Friday’s second round, noting that he always expects second-round picks to become starters, or load up in the third round. He commented on how centers and guards went before offensive tackles. He saw just one cornerback picked; watched one running back and two receivers selected.

The two highest-rated cornerbacks – Washington’s Byron Murphy and LSU’s Greedy Williams – are still available. So are five of the top nine offensive tackles in Dane Brugler’s 2019 draft guide. There are outstanding safeties like Washington’s Taylor Rapp and Florida’s Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Virginia ballhawk Juan Thornhill and Iowa’s Amani Hooker (a personal favorite). Ohio State defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones and Buckeye receivers Parris Campbell or Terry McLaurin could be possibilities.

Dorsey has six picks on Saturday he can use in trades, along with running back Duke Johnson, if the Browns are willing to select Johnson’s replacement.

Sixteen months may have been too short a time to get an accurate read on Dorsey, even with his five drafts with the Chiefs thrown in. Or maybe there are more players that intrigue him on day two than day one.

But Dorsey wasn’t willing to sacrifice building blocks for the future for overvalued help. He defied expectations and bided his time — at least for a day. Considering the draft ineptitude of his predecessors, that seemed like a win in itself.

