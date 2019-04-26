BASEBALL

Kent State pounds out

12-3 victory over Ohio



The Kent State offense exploded Friday evening as nine of its 16 hits went for extra bases in a 12-3 Mid-American Conference win at Ohio University.

The catalysts were Ben Carew, Cam Touchette and Collin Mathews, all collecting three hits for the Golden Flashes (20-19, 8-6).

Carew and Mathews each doubled, homered and drove in two. Pavin Parks tacked on a double and a homer.

TRACK AND FIELD

Behm sets school record

in javelin throw for Zips



University of Akron redshirt junior Ian Behm broke a school record to take first place in the men's javelin on the first day of the Jesse Owens Classic at Ohio State University on Friday.

Behm registered a 233-feet, 7-inch mark, topping the previous UA best of 232-3 set by Jeff Vojtko in 1992. Behm's mark is the 15th best in the NCAA this year.