BASEBALL
Kent State pounds out
12-3 victory over Ohio
The Kent State offense exploded Friday evening as nine of its 16 hits went for extra bases in a 12-3 Mid-American Conference win at Ohio University.
The catalysts were Ben Carew, Cam Touchette and Collin Mathews, all collecting three hits for the Golden Flashes (20-19, 8-6).
Carew and Mathews each doubled, homered and drove in two. Pavin Parks tacked on a double and a homer.
TRACK AND FIELD
Behm sets school record
in javelin throw for Zips
University of Akron redshirt junior Ian Behm broke a school record to take first place in the men's javelin on the first day of the Jesse Owens Classic at Ohio State University on Friday.
Behm registered a 233-feet, 7-inch mark, topping the previous UA best of 232-3 set by Jeff Vojtko in 1992. Behm's mark is the 15th best in the NCAA this year.