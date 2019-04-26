RubberDucks 5, Baysox 3



A four-run fourth inning was all the Ducks needed as they won their second in a row over host Bowie and third consecutive game overall.

Ducks outfielder Connor Marabell got the scoring started with a double that scored Daniel Johnson. Catcher Li-Jen Chu immediately followed with a three-run homer to right.

Starting pitcher Tanner Tully (2-1) got his second victory over the Baysox this season, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four. James Karinchak struck out the side in the ninth to lock down his fifth save.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com