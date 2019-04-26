Browns spend second pick, at No. 80 overall, on BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki, who came up big when the Cougars upset Wisconsin

BEREA Freddie Kitchens may have exaggerated slightly when he said he and John Dorsey have spent "60,000 hours" talking over potential draft picks.

The new head coach seemed genuinely taken by how the 58-year-old general manager arrived at his two picks Friday night, including Brigham Young linebacker Sione Takitaki at No. 80 overall after a trade up to get LSU cornerback Greedy Williams at 46.

"Watching John work in there is something else," said Kitchens, a newcomer to inclusion in a draft room. "I have never seen that side of things."

Williams projects into an instant role in the 2019 cornerback rotation. Late Friday, assistant general manager Eliot Wolf said Takitaki also has the makeup to play a bunch right away.

Wolf said Takitaki blew him away with his play against then-No. 6 Wisconsin in a 24-21 Brigham Young win Sept. 15 in Madison.

"He was an absolute wrecking ball," Wolf said. "If you weren't looking at him going in, you would have begun to notice. It was really exciting to watch.

"This is a physical football player who plays with violence. That separated him from the other linebackers in this class.

"Sione was easily the highest player we had rated up there (at 80)."

Takitaki helped himself at the Combine by running a 4.63 40 and popping a 37-inch vertical leap. He measured 6-foot-1, 238 pounds, heavier than his sometimes college playing weight of 230.

He had a roller coaster career at Brigham Young, getting kicked off the team as a 2014 freshman following a dorm fight, but being voted back on in time to play 11 games.

He was back off the team for the second half of the 2015 season after allegedly stealing BYU athletic equipment while working as a custodian. He got married in 2016 and settled down, according to reports. His wife, Alyssa, was a BYU swimmer, and is, according to Wolf, "a rock for him."

"One thing that is really exciting about Sione is that he really changed his life around," Wolf said. "He's from California, and he went to Utah, and he probably wasn't ready to be away from home. They kind of thought he wasn't going to make it after his first year."

By 2018, Takitaki was a senior captain who made 118 tackles in 16 games, including 19 in a bowl game against Western Michigan.

Wolf said Williams and Takitaki bring a similar element to the defense.

"They're completely relentless," he said. "They hunt the football. We're looking for guys who can hunt the football, and both of those guys do that."

Takitaki spoke in a conference call with Browns writers.

"I'm a physical guy," he said. "I also am smart enough to play with a lot of finesse and smarts."

He said taking 2016 away from football was "difficult," but afforded him time to reflect on his previous mistakes. He was kicked out of the university, not just off the team.

"Stepping away made me look at a lot of things in life," he said. "I worked construction for two semesters. It really made me get my things in order.

"The biggest turnaround was when I married my wife, knowing I had to buckle up. I feel like I've kind of moved passed all of the knucklehead days."

Takitaki came across as very open in his conference call to Berea. He even took the liberty of saying he was on the toilet when the Browns, whom he was not expecting to pick him, called to say they had. It wasn't as if that hadn't been a joke at his draft party.

"It's a funny story," he said.

Reach Steve at 330-580-8347 or steve.doerschuk@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @sdoerschukREP