John Cominsky’s dream ever since second grade was to play football in the NFL.

It became reality Saturday when the 6-5¼, 286-pound defensive end and native of Barberton got the call from the Atlanta Falcons, selecting him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft [No. 135 overall].

If ever a player truly made himself into an NFL prospect, it would be Cominsky. He left Barberton high school having run an option offense without a single offer to play football for anyone, including local colleges such as the University of Akron and Kent State, and landed at Div. II University of Charleston where he excelled.

“Development wise, he understood where he needed to be, Zack Santolla, defensive line coach for the University of Charleston said prior to the draft. “Teams have made the comment that he’s a different guy – for the better. He’s [done] exactly what he needs to do.”

Draft gurus took notice many expecting him to land with a team on the second or third day. ESPN’s Mel Kiper expected the Cowboys to take him in the fourth round with pick No. 136. Dane Brugler, draft analyst for the website “The Athletic,” had Cominsky being drafted in the third or fourth.

“Cominsky is an intriguing size/speed athlete who flashes violence in his hands and beat up Division-II blockers with simple speed-to-power moves,” Brugler wrote in his 2019 draft guide. “However, his upright body posture and average cornering skills limit his pass rush potential in the NFL.

“Overall, Cominsky is a self-made player with the balanced athleticism and play strength to develop into a quality NFL run defender, but will require time to adjust to the jump in competition, projecting best as a base end in a 4-3 front.”

Cominsky had been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and was one of several players with local ties who worked out for Falcons coach Dan Quinn and members of his staff recently. Obviously the Falcons saw some of the attributes Santolla recognized.

“He’s a guy who when he walks into the room is going to be the hardest working guy in the room wherever he goes,” he said.

