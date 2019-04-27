Baysox 5, RubberDucks 2

The Bowie Baysox got to RubberDucks starter Sam Hentges for 10 hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings and the Baysox won for the first time in six games against the RubberDucks this year.

The Baysox (5-17) scored a run in the first when Rylan Bannon homered off Hentges. The Ducks responded with their only runs of the game when, in the top of the second inning, Alexis Pantoja doubled in a run and Jorma Rodriguez drove in another on a groundout.

In the bottom of the second, the Baysox put three on the board and added another homer off Hentges, who dropped to 0-4 on the season.

Rodriguez hit two singles and the Ducks (10-12) had only four hits in the game.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com