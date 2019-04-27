Mack Wilson saw himself as the best linebacker in the draft. Then the rounds began melting away before Freddie Kitchens came to his rescue.

BEREA Mack Wilson was glad it was Freddie Kitchens when someone FINALLY called.

The Alabama defender spent Thursday suspecting he would be a first-round pick. Why not? His grade on himself: "Best linebacker in the draft."

The worst that could happen, he guessed, would be a Friday selection. Rounds 2 and 3 passed. Nothing.

By the time Round 4 ended Saturday without Wilson in it, he was fighting a case of the Tuscaloosa blues. His message to self: They don't know what they're missing.

Will he use the snub as fuel?

"Of course," he said Saturday. "That chip will always be on my shoulder."

The Browns, who had picked Brigham Young linebacker Sione Takitaki in at No. 80 on Friday, changed Wilson's mood by taking him at No. 155 overall.

Former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens called Wilson with the news.

"He said, 'Are you ready to be a Cleveland Brown?' I said, 'Yes, sir,'" Wilson said. "We had talked one night at the Combine. He played at Alabama, and we got along well.

"I can't wait ... my goal is to help get us to the Super Bowl and be part of the success we'll have this year."

Crimson Tide alums share a bond perhaps only they understand. Some of that came out in a joke Kitchens told while doing an interview on ESPN shortly after the Wilson pick. Asked about piloting a team that has so many LSU guys (including top pick Greedy Williams), the Browns' head coach said, "If they'd have played a little better in high school, they could have gone to Alabama."

Wilson was serious when he said choosing Alabama was the reason he didn't start until 2018.

"I knew I was gonna have guys in front of me," he said. "It just shows my will to compete. Having all those guys in front of me wasn't going to stop me from going to Alabama and taking the easy way."

Wilson grew up in Montgomery, Ala., as a youth basketball star. His junior high football position was quarterback, but by his sophomore year at Carver High School he was a linebacker.

His first game for Alabama was against Nick Saban's alma mater, a 48-0 win over Kent State in 2016.

His playing time increased in 2017, but he never made more than six tackles in a game (national semifinals vs. Clemson) until facing Georgia in the national finals. Against the Bulldogs, he was in on 12 tackles in a 26-23 win.

In 2018, Wilson started in both the national semifinals, when he had a quarterback pressure against Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, and the finals, when he made six tackles against Clemson. Alabama was 14-0 before falling to Clemson.

Plenty of people were in Wilson's ear about whether to declare for the draft.

In December, his mother, Sandra Wilson, was quoted in the Montgomery Advertiser saying, “His plan is to return for his senior year because he said he has unfinished business ... he did not get the award he was aiming to get, so he said he’s going to focus on his degree as well as the award he’s trying to get his senior year.”

That narrative changed, and Wilson was sitting there for Cleveland in Round 5.

"The nice thing about him is that he really only started one year, so there is room for him to grow," Browns scout Matt Donahoe said. "I don’t see why he can’t play multiple positions. I think he is smart enough and athletic enough."

Analysts' views were mixed.

Dane Brugler ranked Wilson as the draft's third-best linebacker, with a second-round grade. Gil Brandt, the personnel guru who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019, didn't even include Wilson in his "Hot 150."

Walterfootball.com projected the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Wilson as a Round 2 pick, citing these traits: "Best pass-coverage linebacker in the draft ... rare ball skills ... reads plays well ... sideline to sideline speed." On the flip side: "Makeup concerns ... must improve run defense ... does not fire into a hole."

Wilson's shot at joining the linebacker rotation as a rookie could be as a coverage option.

"This game is so much played in sub personnel," Kitchens said. "(Wilson) can cover backs and tight ends. He's shown that on tape against some of the best in college football. He plays fast and plays like he has passion.

"He is a good football player, and he loves the game.”

He didn't love the wait, but it's over now.

