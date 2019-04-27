BEREA — The Browns selected University of Miami safety Sheldrick Redwine on Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

The 119th overall pick, Redwine began his career with the Hurricanes as a cornerback before transitioning to safety as a junior. He started for 2½ seasons and had his best campaign last year as a senior, compiling 64 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and three sacks, five passes defensed, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recover.

Browns director of college scouting Steve Malin said Redwine, 6-foot and 196 pounds, played free safety at Miami but could be used at free safety or strong safety by the Browns.

"We feel like that he can come in and create competition at the safety position," Malin said. "He has versatility."

Redwine posted a time of 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he hit it off with Browns vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith, a fellow Miami product. Redwine said he also talked to Highsmith at Miami's pro day and at the facility where he had been training.

"I made a good connection with Highsmith," Redwine said.

Redwine said he experienced ups and downs as a junior in his first season as a safety before settling in at the position.

"Redwine needs to improve his reliability as a tackler to stay on the field, but he has NFL-worthy speed and has yet to play his best football, projecting as a special teamer who can be a key part of a safety rotation," Dane Brugler, an analyst for the Athletic, wrote in his draft guide.

Although Redwine might need to improve his consistency as a tackler, he likes to hit.

"The park that I played on, that's how we were brought up," Redwine said. "You have to know how to hit. You have to know how to be tough."

The Browns have four picks left: fifth round (Nos. 155 and 170 overall), sixth (No. 189) and seventh (No. 221).

On Friday, the Browns traded up three spots in the second round to draft Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams (No. 46 overall) and then selected Brigham Young linebacker Sione Takitaki in the third round (No. 80).

