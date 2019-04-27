BEREA — The Browns selected Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert on Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

The Browns drafted Seibert with the 170th overall pick, which they acquired from the New England Patriots in September in exchange for former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon and a seventh-round choice.

Seibert kicked and punted in his four seasons with the Sooners. He'll reunite with quarterback Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. Seibert will be favored to supplant incumbent kicker Greg Joseph, who made 17-of-20 field goals and 25-of-29 extra points last season as an undrafted rookie out of Florida Atlantic.

"[Seibert] had an extraordinarily productive career," Browns area scout Josh Cox said. "He also has a huge leg, and he's very, very competitive. It's a young career for me, but I haven't seen a kicker that's as competitive as he is."

Seibert made 63-of-79 field goals (79.7 percent) and 310-of-315 extra points (98.4 percent) at Oklahoma. He ranks first among FBS kickers in career points (499). Zane Gonzalez, a former seventh-round pick (No. 224 overall) of the Browns in 2017, held the previous record with 494 points at Arizona State.

Seibert's career-long field goal in college was 51 yards in 2017. Last season, his longest field goal was 42 yards.

"When you go practice or you go to pro days, you're going to work them out at farther distances," Cox said. "And another thing, there's a sound that the ball will make when it's coming off their foot is they have a really strong leg. He's got a cannon. I'm not worried about it at all."

The Browns have two selections left: sixth round (No. 189) and seventh (No. 221).

Earlier Saturday, the Browns drafted Miami safety Sheldrick Redwine in the fourth round (No. 119) and Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson in the fifth (No. 155).

On Friday, the Browns traded up three spots in the second round to draft Louisiana State cornerback Greedy Williams (No. 46 overall) and then selected Brigham Young linebacker Sione Takitaki in the third round (No. 80).

