SHELDRICK REDWINE



Round: Fourth (119th overall)



College: University of Miami

Pos: S

Height: 6-0

Weight: 196

Dane Brugler's scouting report: A three-year starter at Miami (Fla.), Redwine was part of the starting cornerback rotation as a sophomore before making the transition to safety for his final two seasons in Coral Gables. He finished with his best season as a senior, leading the team with three interceptions. Redwine doesn’t play sudden, but he is smooth, tracks the football well and diagnoses well from zone. In run support, he tends to create bad angles and it can be tough to trust him in the open-field.

Overall, Redwine needs to improve his reliability as a tackler to stay on the field, but he has NFL-worthy speed and has yet to play his best football, projecting as a special teamer who can be a key part of a safety rotation.