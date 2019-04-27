BEREA The Browns spent the 189th pick of the draft on Southeast Missouri State offensive lineman Drew Forbes.

Forbes became his team's left tackle in his second season and wound up starting 35 straight games from 2016-18. Forbes (6-foot-4 1/2, 308) is projected by a guard by some analysts.

"We don't know yet," head coach Freddie Kitchens said. "He has the versatility to do all three (guard, center, tackle)."

Forbes grew up in Missouri in the town of Bonne Terre. He was a two-year college in college.