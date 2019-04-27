BEREA — The Browns doubled down on cornerback in the NFL Draft.

A day after they selected Louisiana State's Greedy Williams in the second round (No. 46 overall), they picked Tulane's Donnie Lewis Jr. on Saturday in the seventh and final round (No. 221).

Lewis, 6-foot 1/4 and 190 pounds, started 44 of the 46 games in which he appeared for Tulane the past four seasons. He compiled 161 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and a half sack, 49 passes defensed and eight interceptions.

Lewis suffered a fractured left foot while practicing for the East-West Shrine Game in January. He had a screw surgically inserted in the foot.

Lewis, 22, took a pre-draft visit to Browns headquarters in Berea.

"Lewis' play strength will be an issue (in coverage and run support) at the NFL level, but his competitive demeanor and ball radar are appealing traits," Dane Brugler, an analyst for the Athletic, wrote in his draft guide.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.