BASEBALL

Archbishop Hoban 2,

Painesville Riverside 1

Daniel Henry's two-run single in the bottom of the second inning was all three Knights pitchers needed to pick up a nonleague, home victory.

Jackson 15, Mayfield 5

Trey Wright went 3-for-3 with four runs scored as the Polar Bears run-ruled visiting Mayfield in a nonleague game. Josh Romans was also 3-for-3, with an RBI and two runs scored as Jackson pounded out 12 hits.

Green 9, Copley 6

Senior Matthew Amison doubled twice in Green's (13-7) home win. Jared Hall picked up his first pitching win of the year for the Bulldogs and Trenton Autz earned his first save of the season.

Walsh Jesuit 8, Brunswick 1

Five Walsh pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Henry Kaczmar hit three singles as the Warriors (16-1) won on the road.

SOFTBALL

Perry 1,

Holland Springfield 0

Maddie Johnston doubled home Alycia Cunningham in the fifth inning for the game's only run in the Prebis Memorial Tournament hosted by Keystone High School. Payton Gottshall allowed one hit and had 15 strikeouts for the Panthers (14-4) to earn her ninth win.

Gottshall added two hits in Perry's second game, a 10-0 win over Toledo Whitmer.

Northwest 7,

St. Vincent-St. Mary 3

Catcher Jessica Smith was 3-for-3 hitting as the Indians improved to 12-4.