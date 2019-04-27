GREEN — A wet-field delay turned Saturday's softball doubleheader at Green High School into one game starting two hours late.

Once the field was deemed sufficiently dry enough to play, Green right-hander Grace Hammer made short work of visiting Stow in a 4-1 nonleague win.

Hammer, one of only two seniors on a youthful Green team, allowed just one hit — a one-out line single to left-center by Jessie Stout in the seventh inning — which led to a lone unearned run for Stow.

"In my opinion, yes, this is the best I've pitched all year," said Hammer, who will continue her softball career at Lake Erie College next year. "My curveball was really moving today and my riseball seemed to work a lot better than it had in the past."

The players wore special shirts marking the second annual "Knock Cancer Out of the Park" game in memory of former Green resident and Jackson Middle School eighth-grader Jordyn Strong, who died from leukemia last fall.

Actually, the number of hits allowed by Hammer Saturday depends on which scorekeeper you talked to afterward.

Stow's Audi Collins reached first when her leadoff bunt in the fifth was fielded by catcher Skylar Schaefer, who fell after colliding with third baseman Paityn Smith, and was unable to throw to first.

The home side, which is in charge of the official scorebook, was convinced it was an error. And any no-hitter talk became moot after Stout's clean hit.

But there was no debating the dominance of Hammer (8-3), who recorded the first 12 outs by strikeout and finished with 15. She hit one batter (in the second), didn't walk any and went to a three-ball count only once.

"She came out just firing and they were biting at the movement pitches," Green first-year coach Sarah Shulllick said. "So she just continued to throw them and Skylar Schaefer called an awesome game."

Schaefer, a junior catcher, also contributed the game's biggest hit, a two-out, two-run double in the third inning that made it 3-0. She also doubled in the first.

Green (12-5) scored an unearned run in the first. Campbell Collinsworth singled with one out, advanced to third on a throwing error and came home on senior Kelly Daugherty's fielder's-choice grounder.

In the third, Emily Spada singled with one out, and raced to third on a single by Daugherty, who then stole second. Both crossed the plate on Schaefer's double off the base of the fence inside the left-field line.

"It was like an inside pitch and that's where I like to hit the ball," Schaefer said.

Schaefer said the riseball was Hammer's most effective pitch.

"There were a lot of strikeouts on riseballs," she said. "This is one of her best games she's had."

Schaefer and Daugherty each had two of Green's eight hits. Daugherty's two-out double in the fifth knocked in Brooke Agosta, who reached on a hit by pitch, to make it 4-0.

After Stout's single in the seventh, she advanced to third on an infield throwing error, scoring on Collins' sacrifice fly to center for the lone run for Stow (5-9).

Senior Macie Bell (2-4) and junior Katie Kelly each pitched three innings for Stow.

Stow, which reached a district final last year, is a rebuilding team, according to coach Allison Lewandowski.

"We come to compete every day," she said. "We appreciate the competition we had today and the great event.

"We only had about five returners this year and the rest of the squad is new to the varsity. But we're growing into our roles and I'm very proud of our team."