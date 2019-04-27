In December, Mack Wilson's mother told a newspaper her son was staying at Alabama. A change of heart made Wilson available to be drafted in Round 5 by the Browns.

BEREA A day after spending their second pick on a linebacker that had observers scrambling for bio books, they spent their fourth pick on a linebacker with a name.

Their pick at No. 155 was Alabama linebacker Mack Brown, who played inside linebacker for the Crimson Tide. They took Brigham Young linebacker Sione Takitaki at No. 80.

Wilson's on-field career at Alabama began in 2016 when he appeared in a 48-0 win over Kent State. His playing time increased in 2017, but he never made more than six tackles in a game (national semifinals vs. Clemson) until facing Georgia in the national championship game. Against the Bulldogs, he was in on 12 tackles in a 26-23 win.

In 2018, Wilson started in both the national semifinals, when he had a quarterback ;pressure against Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, and the national finals, when he was in on six tackles against Clemson. He was part of a team that was 14-0 before falling to Clemson.

Analyst Dane Brugler ranked Wilson as the third-best linebacker in the draft, with a second-round grade. The Browns picked him in Round 5.

Draft site walterfootball.com likewise projected the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Wilson as a Round 2 pick, citing these traits: "Best pass-coverage linebacker in the draft" ... rare ball skills for a linebacker ... reads plays well ... sideline to sideline speed." On the flip side: "Makeup concerns ... must improve run defense ... does not fire into a hole."

As a high school player for Carver in Montgomery, Ala., Wilson made first-team, all-state two years in a row. He turned 21 in February and opted out of his last year of eligibility at Alabama. In December, his mother, Sandra Wilson, was quoted in the Montgomery Advertiser saying, “His plan is to return for his senior year because he said he has unfinished business, meaning he did not get the award that he was aiming to get, so he said he’s going to focus on his degree as well as the award he’s trying to get his senior year.”

Montgomery grew up as a standout youth basketball player whose football career began as a high school quarterback at Lee-Montgomery before transferring to Carver.

