The Akron defensive end went undrafted this weekend

McKinley High graduate Jamal Davis II didn't achieve his dream of getting drafted this weekend, but he is headed to an NFL team.

The former University of Akron defensive end will sign as a free agent with the Houston Texans, announcing the move on Twitter Saturday afternoon with this tweet:

"For all the future people that will enter the draft process one day use me as in prime example that having back to back great seasons / Combine / Proday means minimum to nothing to some individuals..Faith! Thank you to the Houston Texans! for signing me as a Undrafted Free Agent."

Davis (6-4, 245), who will likely play outside linebacker at the next level, is coming off the best season of his college career. He finished third on the team in tackles (82, including 48 solo) and led the Zips (4-8, 2-6) in tackles for loss (16) and sacks (5.5). He also had an interception and forced a fumble, earning second team All-Mid-American Conference honors.

Davis then put on a show at the combine, finishing first among edge rushers in the 60-yard shuttle (11.78 seconds), third in the three-cone drill (7 seconds), fifth in the 40 (4.6 seconds) and 11th in the 20-yard shuttle (4.44 seconds). He also placed second in the vertical jump (39 inches) and fifth in the broad jump (10 feet, 2 inches).