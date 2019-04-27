TRACK AND FIELD

Pole vaulter Lucy Bryan

sets UA and MAC marks

University of Akron senior Lucy Bryan established a school and Mid-American Conference record in winning the women's pole vault at the LSU Invitational on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

Bryan's school-record mark of 14 feet, 9 inches, broke the school and MAC standard of 14-5½ set by Annika Roloff in 2014. Bryan set the mark on her second attempt.

UA redshirt freshman Noah Williams ran a school-record time of 46.28 in the men's 400 meters and placed second.

Curtis Richardson placed second in the men's high jump, Matt Ludwig was second in the men's pole vault and Sara Foster (St. Vincent-St. Mary) was fourth in the women's 400-meter hurdles (60.02).

Zips shot putters win

Jesse Owens Classic

The University of Akron sent a separate contingent of athletes to the Jesse Owens Classic at Ohio State. On Saturday, Abigale Wilson (Carrollton) and Olivia Snyder (Fairless) took the top two spots in the women's shot put to lead the Zips.

Wilson and Snyder registered marks of 50 feet, 11 inches, and 49-1¾ to finish first and second, respectively. Wilson placed fourth in the women's discus with a mark of 169-10.

UA's Nick Stricklen had a career-best time of 9:16.98 to place second in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase. Kent State's T.J. Lawson (Stow) won the men's long jump.

BASEBALL

KSU beats Ohio 18-11

for fifth win in a row



The Golden Flashes hit four home runs and won their fifth consecutive game in coming from behind to beat host Ohio 18-11 in a MAC game.

Michael Turner hit his first career grand slam and Cam Touchette extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Flashes (21-19, 9-6).

TENNIS

UA defeats Buffalo 4-0

to reach MAC title game

The second-seeded University of Akron women’s team beat defending league champion and No. 6 seed Buffalo 4-0 on Saturday in the semifinal round of the 2019 Mid-American Conference Championship at UB’s Miller Tennis Center. The Zips (21-5) advanced to Sunday’s MAC championship and will face No. 1 seed Miami (11-10), which defeated No. 4 seed Ball State, 4-0, in the other semifinal.

The winner advances to the NCAA Tournament.