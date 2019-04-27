University of Akron linebacker Ulysees Gilbert was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round (207th overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Gilbert was a second-team All-MAC performer last season for the Zips. He had 85 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two touchdowns and a pass breakup.

Gilbert played in 12 games last season, tying a UA record for most games played in his college career (51).

