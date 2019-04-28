The Atlanta Braves acquired left-hander Jerry Blevins from the Oakland Athletics on Sunday for $1.

The 35-year-old Blevins made his Braves debut in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Colorado Rockies, recording one out and walking one batter in the seventh inning.

The Braves needed a left-hander for their bullpen and took a chance on Blevins, who posted a 4.85 ERA in 64 games with the New York Mets last season. He signed a minor-league deal with Oakland before the season and had a 1.69 ERA in seven games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

"I was locating my fastball and found my curveball, which was missing last year," Blevins said.

He gets a $1.6 million salary while in the major leagues with the Braves, which comes to about $1.34 million for the rest of the season. He can earn $100,000 performance bonuses for 65 and 70 games as a pitcher.

Blevins has a 3.52 ERA in 12 seasons with Oakland, Washington and the Mets. He said he's happy to be back in the NL East and especially pleased he doesn't have to face the Braves' most proven hitters, Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis.

To make room for Blevins on the roster, Atlanta optioned right-hander Wes Parsons to Triple-A Gwinnett and transferred right-hander Arodys Vizcaíno to the 60-day injured list. Vizcaíno will miss the remainder of the season following shoulder surgery.

White Sox injury

Chicago White Sox rookie Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain.

The 22-year-old was injured when he crashed into the left field wall on Friday night trying to catch a home run by Detroit's Grayson Greiner in the third inning.

Jiménez is likely to be sidelined for a month or longer.

"He'll be reevaluated in a couple of weeks, and then we'll see where he's at," manager Rick Renteria said.

Around the bases

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will likely begin an injury rehabilitation assignment Thursday at Double-A Portland to test his balky, surgically repaired left knee that caused him to miss all but three games last season. … St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes broke the pinkie in his non-throwing hand when he punched a wall in frustration after his last start for Triple-A Memphis. … San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals with a hamstring injury after he did an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base.